A plan for more affordable housing on La Crosse’s North Side has been put on hold after the developer did not receive tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Authority this year.
CommonBond Communities, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization, notified the La Crosse Economic Development Commission Thursday that the Apartments at Red Cloud Park, planned to sit on privately owned property at the corner of St. Cloud and George streets, just missed the cut when WHEDA awarded low-income housing tax credits through the nonprofit set-aside program.
“CommonBond, the Real Estate Team, and I are very disappointed to not receive funding during this round of financing from WHEDA as we know there is a strong need for new, quality workforce housing in the La Crosse community, and we are excited about the collaboration with the broader redevelopment opportunities proposed at the former Trane Plant 6 site,” wrote project manager Diana Dyste in a letter to the city.
The project proposal includes 45 one-, two- and three-bedroom units of mixed-income housing ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent of the county median income. Nine units will be set aside for people or families who have experienced homelessness or have a special need or disability, with veterans given a preference. Rents will range from about $400 to $1,500 per month.
“It is CommonBond’s mission to provide housing for those most in need, and our unique model pairs the affordable housing with the supportive services necessary to create housing stability and improved outcomes for individuals and families,” wrote Dyste.
The city of La Crosse allocated community development block grants and tax increment district financing totally $800,000 to the project.
While the application was competitive, the nonprofit is assessing alternative financing options and asked the EDC to put the TIF application on hold.
“We did start to draft a development agreement with them, but obviously, are not pursuing approval by the Common Council until they’re able to figure out that gap and what they’re going to do with that project,” said economic development planner Andrea Schnick.
Once CommonBond works out a plan, it will need to go back to the EDC and a development agreement would need to be approved by the La Crosse Common Council to move forward.
The group held a public input session in February where neighbors and council members worried the project would create too much subsidized housing density on the North Side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Affordable housing is $1500 per month?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.