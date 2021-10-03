After 18 month in the dark, the lights go up at La Crosse Community Theatre

La Crosse Community Theatre opens its first full season since 2019 with the classic comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances begin October 8 and run through October 24 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will have performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays will be at 2 p.m.

From the playwright of the West End and Broadway stages’ smash-comedy “Private Lives,” “Blithe Spirit” is a much-revived Noel Coward classic and winner of the Tony, Oscar, and Olivier Awards. This hilarious romp offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who is remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, Elvira; she is summoned by a visiting “happy medium” named Madame Arcati.

“I’m happy we’re able to perform again onstage after almost two years of nothing,” says Kaleb Smith, who plays the lead character Charles Condomine. “We’ve done everything possible to keep each other and the community safe.”

LCT’s commitment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 includes weekly testing for cast members, staff and contracted professionals. Additionally, masks are worn during rehearsals, backstage, and are required for audience members to wear during each show. Furthermore, Weber Center has upgraded its HVAC system to include an advanced ionization filtration system, which reduces the risk of viruses and allergens in the air. Currently, LCT is seating groups in pods with an open seat in between parties as an additional safety precaution for audience members.

“’Blithe Spirit’ is the perfect show to start bringing back live theatre,” says Jennifer Burchell, who plays Madame Arcati. “Coward wrote the play at the start of WWII to lift the spirits of his countrymen in dark times filled with rationing and air raids. Heaven knows we could all use that similar diversion and cheering up after all we have been through with the pandemic.”

Burchell emphasized, “’Blithe Spirit’ is a wonderful opportunity to suspend your disbelief in the supernatural, embrace the improbable, and enjoy a rollicking good laugh as Coward’s characters amusingly discover that you should all be careful what you wish for.”

The full cast includes Kaleb Smith as Charles Condomine, Sara Rieke as Ruth Condomine, Katie Bakalars as Elvira, Jennifer Marie Burchell as Madame Arcati, Jim Nelson as Dr. George Bradman, Megan Larson as Mrs. Violet Bradman, and Alyssa Teske as Edith.

The production team consists of David Gardiner as Director, Nate Mohlman as Set Designer & Technical Director, Theresa Smerud as Costume Designer, Erik Vose as Lighting Designer, Alex Attardo as Props Master, Ryan Van Berkum as Sound Designer, and Katelyn Klieve as Stage Manager.

Ticket prices are $30 to $35 with Student and Military discounts available. Reservations are available at lacrossetheatre.org or through our Box Office; please call 608-784-9292 between the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.to speak with our Box Office manager.

Fast Facts

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: Blithe Spirit

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts

WHEN: October 8—October 24 Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2 p.m.

PRICE: Between $30—$35; student and military discounts available

BOX OFFICE CONTACT & HOURS

608-784-9292, 3 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: David Gardiner

Set Designer: Nate Mohlman

Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud

Lighting Designer: Erik Vose

Props Master: Alex Attardo

Sound Designer: Ryan Van Berkum

Stage Manager: Katelyn Klieve

CAST

Charles Condomine: Kaleb Smith

Ruth Condomine: Sara Rieke

Elvira: Katie Bakalars

Madame Arcati: Jennifer Marie Burchell

Dr. George Bradman: Jim Nelson

Mrs. Violet Bradman: Megan Larson

Edith: Alyssa Teske

