After 43 years in sales, Bill Harnden to retire from the Tribune

On Sept. 17, 1979, Bill Harnden accepted a job at the La Crosse Tribune, signing on in advertising sales. Following nine publishers, one building change and the arrival of the computer, Harnden will clock out for the last time on Jan. 31.

Harnden, who answers his age as “old enough to collect social security,” is leaving the salesforce after 43 years, during which he has worked with hundreds of clients, some for the full four decades.

“It’s hard to comprehend, when that first Monday rolls around, not to be at work and getting ready for the morning meeting,” Harnden says.

Raised in Park Ridge, Ill., Harnden attended UW-La Crosse for mass communications and met his future wife, Sue Mahlum. After returning to Park Ridge to work in sales at the local paper, he moved back to La Crosse to be with Sue and walked into the Tribune building downtown to inquire about a job. He chatted with publisher assistant Donna Taylor, who let him know it might be a while before a spot opened up.

Fortuitously, a week later someone gave notice, and Harnden settled into a desk, intent on “helping local businesses thrive and meet their goals.” Tom Kelley, former Tribune ad director who worked with Harnden in the 2000s, says he was great with his clients, was “one of those guys who knows everyone in town” and always showed up.

Among Harnden’s original sales colleagues were Dan McCabe, Jess Hutzler, Tom Miller, Ruth Spacek, Glenice Oines and Izzy Hess and, in classified ads, Dianne Hauser, Nancy Casper and Maggie Berg. Harnden says without Shari Holliday, Leslie Ambrose and Karla Weihrouch with him at the beginning, and Martin Sherman on the team in recent years, he wouldn’t have a 43-year tenure.

“Many of us were kind of kids when we started,” Harnden says. “You had your own family and your work family. I saw people at work get married, have children, lose parents — everyone expressed grief together. Everyone felt everyone else’s joy and everyone else’s heartache as well.”

Those original comrades have moved on now, and some have even passed away, but Bill carried on, welcoming in new Tribune team members including Lisa Faulkner and Paul Pehler, now president and director of local sales for the Tribune. Harnden praises his dedicated, “top notch” co-workers past and present for keeping him eager to arrive at work each day.

“I will miss the camaraderie,” Harnden says. “I think right now, this is one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with.”

Through the turnover of sales staff, Harnden was always happy to offer advice and talk about his learning experiences, which were many as the economy, business climate, sales strategies and management styles morphed over the decades.

Says Pehler, “He’s obviously resilient and has learned a thing or two, which he’s willing to share with anyone who wants to learn from him at a deeper level. ... Over the years, we’ve shared laughs and tears and everything in between and I can say that I’ve learned more from him than he has from me.”

A knack for sales

Ad sales was a bustling business when Harnden started out — “The ’80s were a crazy, fast-paced time” — and among those in the field it was much like being in a fraternity, with mutual respect and healthy competition.

The fax machine was considered new technology, and the local “Addy Awards” were like “The Oscars” of the TV, print and radio advertising industry.

Among the salespersons and managers Harnden would cross paths with at the Addy’s and in the community were Howard Gloede, Brian Schumacher, Stan Rieder, Margie Neader, Barb Pervisky, Pat Bellacero, Jeff Harvey, Dick Record, Steve Stach and Pat Smith. Harnden would run into some of the these “media legacies” at Schmidty’s, which was “kind of my ‘Cheers.’”

Harnden worked with classic La Crosse businesses such as Monsoor’s Sport Shop, Boyer’s Furniture, Midwest TV, Nelson Flag and Display, Delta Import Motors and the People’s Food Co-op, back when it was located on Adams street with only a few staff members. The Board Store became a client “back when they actually sold boards — what an interesting thing,” Harnden muses, saying the owners of many companies, such as Mark Benson of P.M. Sleep Center (formerly Benson Water Beds) became his friends.

“I want to stay in touch,” says Harnden. “They are wonderful people.”

Benson calls Harnden “a wonderful rep. ... If I needed anything done, he got it done right away. He’s going to be a hard man to replace (in his field).”

The Board Store owner Miles Wilkins says Harnden was a “great representative,” and attributes much of the company’s long standing advertising relationship with the Tribune to Harnden’s servicing of their account.

“When he sees an opportunity coming up, he’s great about getting here right away and showing us what the possibilities might be,” Wilkins says, quipping, “One of the things I like about him is he comes when I need him and he doesn’t bother me when I don’t!”

Being successful in sales, Harnden says, means listening to people, knowing their business and having a pulse on the community. As decades passed, keeping up with the latest technology was also a must.

Pehler credits Harnden’s drive for his achievements, citing his “passion to sell, loyalty to our company and genuine care for his clients’ success. Bill is constantly selling, whether it’s to his co-workers, managers or clients — he’s always looking to prove the value he brings to the table in every interaction.”

A presence in the office and the community

Harnden is a familiar face for many in the La Crosse area as a former city council member and president, a driving force behind the Lindy Shannon tribute concerts, and part of the Oktoberfest music committee.

With his many pursuits came many anecdotes, shared with energy and often humor.

“You know the moment Bill enters the office by the pace of his walk, and that serves as the warning that you better set aside five minutes to hear his story of the day,” Pehler says. “His stories always get a reaction from the team as he is usually at the center of every laugh or inside joke.”

As a council member, Harnden also led with passion and took his responsibilities to heart. It was his job, Harnden says, to “support what the constituents felt. It wasn’t my own agenda.” The trust remained even after Harnden left the position, as he still receives the occasional call about a city issue. Rather than explain he was no longer on the council, Harnden would reach out to other officials to make sure the message was heard.

Harnden got his start in local government when then-Mayor Patrick Zielke plucked him to be on committees. From 1997 to 2009 Harnden served on city council, including eight years under Mayor John Medinger, who notes Harnden “always did his homework.”

“Bill was a fair and unbiased city council member. He thought for himself rather than being influenced by other city council members and he represented his constituents very well,” says Medinger. “All of these are very admirable traits.”

Accomplishments during that time included the development along the river, the building of an addition on the La Crosse Center, and the development of the Transit Center. An “interesting addition to my main work at the Tribune,” Harnden chose to leave the council to allow more time with family.

In 1992, Harnden and Tari Tovsen launched a “Birth of La Crosse Rock and Roll” concert, reuniting classic local groups in honor of disc jockey and area music icon Lindy Shannon. The events continued after Shannon’s death in 1995, with the last concert held in August 2022.

“I feel fortunate I only worked two places since college but was able to branch out with community work,” says Harnden.

Putting family first

Harnden and his wife have three children, sons Tyler and Dustin and daughter Hayley — and Harnden “pours 100% of his energy into being the best he can for his family,” says Pehler. Also a grandpa to three boys, Harnden cherishes bonding time.

Recently, Harnden’s family has been coping with Dustin’s cancer diagnosis. In summer 2022, Dustin learned he had follicular lymphoma. After rounds of radiation intended to manage the cancer, Dustin learned in November it had in fact spread. He was admitted to Mayo Clinic Rochester on Dec. 1, and is currently living with Sue near the hospital, where he rotates between extended stays and outpatient treatments for large B cell lymphoma.

“Sue has been there every step of the way, and I want to be there more,” says Harnden. Dustin’s condition is the reason Harnden moved up his retirement, originally planned for later in 2023.

The chemotherapy treatments — “the most aggressive available,” Harnden says — are at the halfway point and earlier last week Dustin’s PET scan revealed progress in his cancer fight.

“It’s a very intense, emotional time,” says Harnden. Last month his grandson Owen, in the backseat as Harnden drove him to school, remarked that all he wanted for Christmas was for his dad to wake up on Dec. 25 and be cancer-free.

“It took me a minute to swallow and I said, ‘Me too, buddy, me too,’” Harnden recalls, becoming emotional.

In effort to not spread any illness to Dustin, Harnden has taken a break from daily stops at Schmidty’s. When life stabilizes, Harnden will be back at his favorite haunt and spending some time exploring antique stores, adding to his rock and roll memorabilia collection and arriving early to garage sales to find the best picks.

Family comes first, but Harnden will miss the Tribune and his clients. They can expect to see him drop in from time to time.

“Bill excels is in his relationships,” says Pehler. “He’s built many meaningful relationships across four decades, many of which he still maintains to this day and I’m sure will (continue) as he’s enjoying his retirement.”

To help support Dustin Harnden during his cancer treatment, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/qkqafd-help-dustin-fight-cancer.

