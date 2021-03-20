After difficult year, dairy farmers face uncertain price outlook in 2021 (copy)

“Will dairy cooperatives implement base excess plans to slow milk production?” Cropp asked. “Dairy exports may continue under favorable levels with U.S. prices competitive on the world market and the dollar being weak, but the COVID-19 has caused a world recession and milk production has started to increase on the average around 1 percent for the five major dairy exporters” which include the United States, he said.

“If milk production can slow by the second half of the year and the COVID-19 vaccine can slow things down so restaurants can be more fully open by summer and schools return to in-classroom learning, milk prices will be much more favorable for the second half of the year,” Cropp said.

It appears milk prices will be less volatile this year than they were in 2020, he said. Wisconsin all-milk prices could average around $17.30 per hundredweight in the first quarter of the year, $18.30 in the second quarter and $19 in the third and fourth quarters, he said.

Class III milk prices could average around $15.50 in the first quarter, $16.50 in the second quarter and $17.20 in the third and fourth quarters, Cropp said. Class III milk is used to make cheese and is the major driver of milk prices, Cropp said, adding that 90 percent of Wisconsin’s milk is used to make cheese.