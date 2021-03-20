After difficult year, dairy farmers face uncertain price outlook in 2021 (copy)

After a difficult year, Wisconsin dairy farmers don’t know what kind of milk prices to expect in 2021.
The COVID-19 virus outbreak that began early last year remains a major factor in milk prices. Soon after the outbreak began, it caused a drop in dairy product prices due to schools and universities closing, restaurants being shut down, and cancellation of conferences and sporting events.
“It was a difficult year for dairy farmers in 2020 due to very low milk prices in April and May and the extreme price volatility” during the year, said Robert Cropp, professor emeritus with University of Wisconsin-Extension and UW-Madison.
The Wisconsin all-milk average price for December 2020 was $18.10 per hundredweight, compared with $21.40 in December 2019. The all-milk average price was down sharply in April and May 2020 (to $14 and $13.60 respectively). But it was up in some months (such as $22.70 in November), partly because of higher exports, dairy cooperatives implementing base access plans that slowed milk production, and the help of federal programs such as the Farms to Families Food Box Program that purchased lots of cheese for food pantries.
“Not all dairy farmers fared the same in 2020,” Cropp said. “All farmers were experiencing losses during the very low milk prices in April and May. Some profits did return for the remaining months with profits falling off in December.”
About a third of Wisconsin farmers signed up for the Dairy Margin Coverage program, and some signed up for the Revenue Protection Program and received some payments, while others had some price protection using dairy futures or options or milk price contracts with their milk buyer, Cropp said.
Dairy farmers also received direct payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“So all in all, it was a much better year for dairy farmers and some profits were made,” Cropp said. “But they had very poor milk prices for 2015 through the first half of 2019, so some profit was badly needed to get finances somewhat back in order.”
At this time, Cropp said, it’s very difficult to forecast milk prices for the year 2021. “Right now, milk prices are under pressure from very strong milk production with milk cow numbers increasing and milk production (nationwide) running over 3 percent higher” than a year ago, he said. “Dairy exports and consumer demand can’t handle all of this milk to keep milk prices up.”
Cropp noted that restaurants remain shut down or only partially open, and many schools continue with virtual learning. Government purchases of dairy products continue to provide support to milk prices and the Farms to Families Food Box Program will continue at least through April, he said. “But will the new administration continue the program?” after that, he asked.
“Will dairy cooperatives implement base excess plans to slow milk production?” Cropp asked. “Dairy exports may continue under favorable levels with U.S. prices competitive on the world market and the dollar being weak, but the COVID-19 has caused a world recession and milk production has started to increase on the average around 1 percent for the five major dairy exporters” which include the United States, he said.
“If milk production can slow by the second half of the year and the COVID-19 vaccine can slow things down so restaurants can be more fully open by summer and schools return to in-classroom learning, milk prices will be much more favorable for the second half of the year,” Cropp said.
It appears milk prices will be less volatile this year than they were in 2020, he said. Wisconsin all-milk prices could average around $17.30 per hundredweight in the first quarter of the year, $18.30 in the second quarter and $19 in the third and fourth quarters, he said.
Class III milk prices could average around $15.50 in the first quarter, $16.50 in the second quarter and $17.20 in the third and fourth quarters, Cropp said. Class III milk is used to make cheese and is the major driver of milk prices, Cropp said, adding that 90 percent of Wisconsin’s milk is used to make cheese.
“If milk production doesn’t slow down and/or restaurants and schools don’t reopen, milk prices may not be this good,” Cropp said. “And if things turn out better than we now see, prices could do better.”