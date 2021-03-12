After family vacation, everything changed

We were blessed to enjoy a family vacation in Florida February 22-29, 2020. Little did we know what would greet us upon our return.

Like many Americans, we too had to cancel special events: the 25th wedding anniversary celebration for my daughter Andrea and her husband Kevin, a sibling reunion which would have been Daddy’s 100th birthday, and meeting our second great grandbaby. We had to wait seven weeks to hold him!

Things I miss: going to church in person, having lunch with friends, camaraderie with ladies in the La Crosse Community Theatre’s costume shop sewing costumes, the men in the shop building and painting sets, and then evenings at the theatre enjoying plays with my daughter.

Instead of focusing on what we couldn’t do, we looked at what we could do, so the costume ladies took on a monumental task of sewing masks. Zoom meetings brought siblings together, and online church gives me the opportunity of serving and brings my church family into my home.

Social distancing lunches and zoom cocktail parties with friends/family help us all mentally. Four of our family members got the virus, but again, we were blessed that no one had to be hospitalized.