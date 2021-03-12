 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After family vacation, everything changed
0 comments

After family vacation, everything changed

From the COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We were blessed to enjoy a family vacation in Florida February 22-29, 2020. Little did we know what would greet us upon our return.

Like many Americans, we too had to cancel special events: the 25th wedding anniversary celebration for my daughter Andrea and her husband Kevin, a sibling reunion which would have been Daddy’s 100th birthday, and meeting our second great grandbaby. We had to wait seven weeks to hold him!

Things I miss: going to church in person, having lunch with friends, camaraderie with ladies in the La Crosse Community Theatre’s costume shop sewing costumes, the men in the shop building and painting sets, and then evenings at the theatre enjoying plays with my daughter.

Instead of focusing on what we couldn’t do, we looked at what we could do, so the costume ladies took on a monumental task of sewing masks. Zoom meetings brought siblings together, and online church gives me the opportunity of serving and brings my church family into my home.

Social distancing lunches and zoom cocktail parties with friends/family help us all mentally. Four of our family members got the virus, but again, we were blessed that no one had to be hospitalized.

My daughter first delivered groceries to our front steps and visited through the closed door. I’d cry about not being able to hug her and decided I’d rather die from Covid-19 than loneliness, but we’ve kept to our family bubble to stay safe – ready to enjoy a future family vacation together!

Keep safe everyone and wear your masks!!

Sharon Markee

La Crescent 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News