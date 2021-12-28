After suicides, assaults, UW-L students say mental health support on campus is not enough

Editor's note: The Tribune spoke to three UW-L students for this story, which includes details about sexual assault, suicide and mental health crises.

One year ago, Jayme Ewens was discovered at a stranger's house hours after being reported missing. She had little recollection of the night before.

She had been downtown that night and believes that a fellow University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student slipped something in her drink before she blacked out.

Ewens said she did everything right in the aftermath — she had a rape kit performed, she contacted the police, she reported the potential assault to UW-L officials and filed a report under Title IX.

But at every step, she believes she was let down by the university, saying that the mental health, academic and legal resources at her disposal were not enough.

"It really feels like you don't matter," Ewens said.

Ewens said her experience is not unique, saying that the university's handling of a traumatic experience was distressingly common. Campus officials, Ewens believes, are "lacking" in their response to crises affecting their students.

In a statement sent to the Tribune, UW-L said: "The mental and physical health of our students, staff and faculty will always be our highest priority. This commitment has never been more critical than over the past two years. We will continue to strive to create an environment where every member of our campus community feels safe, supported and seen."

'I've utilized all the options that they've given us'

After two UW-L students died from suicide this year, Ewens believes little care and effort went into the email informing students of the tragedies, describing them as "copy and pasted."

Both emails use similar language and format. A list of resources is listed at the bottom of both, and then a paragraph that is identical in each, aside from the name of the student:

"Like many of you, I consider our campus community to be one large family. That makes days like today all the more heartbreaking, but it also provides a supportive environment where we can grieve and heal together. I hope you'll join me in keeping [student name]'s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Ewens said that the similarities of the two emails is an example of the university's lack of "empathy, sensitivity, awareness."

Similarly, the campus sends out "UW-L Alerts" after certain crimes occur, and students said the alerts lean too heavily on ways victims can prevent crimes from happening to them.

On Halloween weekend this year, one year to the day after Ewens said she was drugged, a UW-L Alert was sent out to students warning them of a sexual assault that had occured in a parking ramp.

The emailed alert included a content warning at the top and went into detail about the assault and description of the suspect. The alert stated that "perpetrators are responsible for sexual assaults," but then went into detail about ways victims can protect themselves.

"While no victim is to blame for what happens to them, there are recommendations on how individuals can increase their personal safety," the alert said, listing advice about saying no, trusting your instincts and creating a safety plan.

Fellow UW-L student and sexual assault survivor Victoria Rodewald said the October alert was triggering because of this language, concerned that it did not include recommendations on stopping predatory behaviors.

It's not only the content of the messages, but also what comes next — or rather, what doesn't — that is concerning students. Rodewald said the alerts and campus notices after the two deaths were merely platitudes.

"There should be follow ups, there should be forums" rather than one and done emails, she said.

UW-L violence prevention specialist Blythe McConaughey said that the format and language included in UW-L Alerts is federally mandated by the Clery Act.

The law specifically requires higher education institutions to disclose campus crime statistics and incidents. Universities are required to report annual statistics on crimes such as sexual assault, hate crimes, murder, stalking, domestic violence, robberies and more.

McConaughey — who Ewens called a "rockstar," saying she's one of the few supportive UW-L staff members — said the mandate also requires that the prevention tips are included in the alerts.

"As a sexual assault victim advocate, when I look at that, I wish that it could be worded differently, but I understand why it's not," McConaughey said. She said that while the content can't be changed, they have been able to add things such as content warnings.

"You're never going to get an email about a student death or a student sexual assault that's going to be OK to read. There isn't a good message about that," said Gretchen Reinders, psychologist and director of the campus Counseling & Testing Center (CTC).

Notification of traumatic events on campus is just one issue in a system-wide approach to mental health that students said they were concerned with, saying that while the university often provides them with lists of resources, they're not always accessible or the right type of help.

When it comes to services such as counseling, students said they struggle with the short-term care model that's offered to them on campus.

At the CTC, students can typically access a routine visit within 1-3 weeks or less, as was the case this semester, Reinders said. And even when an appointment may not be available, "there's always something," she said, such as workshops, group sessions and consultation visits. Crisis care is also available every day the center is open or after a campus event or tragedy.

But while general counseling or help is typically quickly available, it's not always the exact type of care a student needs. Some have trouble getting in to see a counselor they prefer, or their class schedule doesn't line up with when a service is offered.

"Yes, there are things available, but it's not what students need," Ewens said.

Ewens said she struggles to access counseling from any area health care providers because of her insurance, making the university's counseling her only affordable option. But that's not enough, she said, saying it's not tailored to students like her that need more long-term mental health support.

"I know there's so many people in that same situation," Ewens said. "What else are we supposed to do? I've utilized all the options that they've given us."

This is a general higher education model, Reinders said, and not necessarily a design by any one campus, and therefore harder to adjust. And while short-term care models may be a barrier for some, she said it was a "small percentage" of students that might be referred for care outside of their office, and that results from an annual survey last year showed that students had an overall positive experience with the CTC.

Officials worry that there are misconceptions about counseling on campus that may be inadvertently deterring even more students from accessing it.

McConaughey described the idea that counseling is not available immediately as an "urban legend" and a rumor that is "spreading like wildfire."

"It's really great access, which is why the concerns or rhetoric about being weeks to months to a semester is not only far off, but it's also really concerning to me because if faculty or staff or just another student believes that to be true, they might not even try," Reinders said.

But students said that mental health support from university staff that they encounter every day, such as professors, is also lacking.

Anna Maria Angelini, a senior at UW-L, said she was disappointed in the response from UW-L following harassment from an ex-boyfriend her sophomore year who had abused her mentally and sexually. After finding out he had been released from custody, she suffered an anxiety attack.

After contacting her professors to explain the situation and inform them she wouldn't be in class that day, one instructor told her she didn't have any more days she could miss, and that not coming would affect her grade.

Rodewald said her professors have been understanding and accommodating while she copes with bipolar depression, anxiety, stress and a new diagnosis of a combined-type ADHD. But as a communications major, she said that students in other fields have gotten less compassionate responses from their instructors, leading to a sense of despondency.

When you are doing well in school, Rodewald said, you are given a pat on the back and encouragement to continue excelling. But when you are struggling, "it's almost like they let you sit there and suffer."

Similarly, after their classmates' death, Ewens said that only one of her professors "held space" for the incident. One other professor sent an email, otherwise none of her other instructors addressed the death at all.

After one of their classmates died by suicide in October, students were given a "mental health day," but said professors still assigned work due that day. Rodewald said it seemed "almost like throwing us a little bone, a little treat" rather than the university taking action.

Angelini too believes the university is more focused on "minimizing the damage."

Reinders said that there is a desire to improve the campus-wide approach to mental health and trauma, but that in a multi-tiered higher education system it's not always a quick fix.

For example, Reinders said she's recently advocated for more faculty and staff training on suicide prevention and mental health. But there's no current mechanism provided by the University of Wisconsin System for Reinders to train or speak to all UW-L staff.

"I think it speaks to a broader need of a campus-wide, true public health model. Of addressing not just intervention, but prevention and early detection," Reinders said. "I think there is a lot of support on campus for that; I just think sometimes higher education is a slow-moving barge and it takes a while for some of those implementations to happen."

While physical health issues are considered acceptable reasons to miss a class or need extra time, Rodewald believes some professors view mental health reasons as excuses.

The university's Student Life Office, Rodewald said, is able to send a note to professors explaining, without detail, that a student is enduring stress or trauma. The notes are not meant as exemptions but rather for awareness, and Rodewald said not all instructors acknowledge them.

Ewens said that downtown bars have done more than the university by banning assaulters from their facilities.

"UW-L uses our tuition money to build a sports pavilion rather than hiring more counselors, having more resources, instead of protecting the students," Rodewald said. Instead of investing in more mental health supports, she said, the university tells survivors: "'Oh, it will get better.' But if you take time to mourn, grieve, to cope — you won't catch up."

Still waiting

In the aftermath of the incident two Halloweens ago, Ewens is still waiting to feel the support she's tried to get from several resources.

Instead, she said these supports didn't have her best interest in mind, and potentially did more harm.

Ewens said the results of her rape kit have yet to be processed, and a Title IX investigation did not substantiate her allegations. She said that UW-L also failed to inform her when the student who she believes drugged her returned to campus, despite the university granting a no-contact order. And every step of the way, she has had to retell her experience.

"I don't know how much more traumatizing something can be," Ewens said.

McConaughey said that the university followed the right procedures in Ewens' case, but that "justice looks different to everyone."

"I think she took every step. But even after going through the process, sometimes you ultimately don't get the result you wanted," she said.

Despite the barriers and pain they've felt through the process, the students have pushed on and tried to find resolutions and advocate for themselves. Ewens plans to give a campus speech on mental health and sexual assault this spring, and Rodewald and Angelini are determined to continue making their voices heard.

But they may be the exception, not the rule, and Ewens still wonders how many people have been deterred from speaking up and seeking help.

"I feel stuck. I feel helpless. I feel angry," she said. "Because I feel like not enough people are listening or the people who have the power or authority to make a difference aren't listening or aren't paying attention."

Emily Pyrek Community health reporter Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.