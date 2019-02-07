We saw a variety of winter weather conditions Thursday in the La Crosse area.
We had some light, freezing rain. Then we had several inches of snow.
We had what the National Weather Service office in La Crosse called freezing fog.
We had blowing snow.
We had slippery roads covered with ice and snow.
We had just about everything but sunshine and quickly falling temperatures.
Well, that’s the forecast for Friday.
Expect a high of 5 degrees Friday — a bit brisk for digging out from Thursday.
The low Friday night is expected to hit -14 – with wind chill, -24.
There’s a 40 percent chance of snow Sunday with a high of 21.
Snow is likely Monday night through Tuesday.
