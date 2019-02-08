We saw a variety of winter weather conditions Thursday in the La Crosse area.
We had some light freezing rain. Then we had several inches of snow.
We had what the National Weather Service office in La Crosse called freezing fog.
We had blowing snow.
We had slippery roads covered with ice and snow.
We had just about everything but sunshine and fast falling temperatures.
Well, that’s the forecast for today.
A handful of schools are starting classes two hours late in the aftermath of Thursday's snow and the subsequent wind and sub-zero cold.
Alma and Gilmanton schools in Wisconsin; Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson and Winona schools in Minnesota; and Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee schools in Iowa are set to begin classes two hours laters than usual.
Expect a high of 4 degrees Friday — a bit brisk for digging out from Thursday. The low Friday night is expected to hit minus-14 — with wind chill, minus-24.
Thursday’s wintry mix of snow, sleet and gusty winds caused power outages and forced the closure of schools and interstate highways in parts of the Upper Midwest.
Across Wisconsin, freezing rain and snow snarled the morning commute, closed schools and left 5,300 We Energies customers without power.
A foot of snow has fallen in Fargo, the National Weather Service reported. In western Minnesota, Ada has received 11 inches, while Mahnomen reports 8 inches. In north-central South Dakota, Eureka reported just over 10 inches.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed sections of interstates and highways because of blizzard conditions that are making parts impassable. The Highway Patrol has advised against travel in eastern North Dakota due to heavy snow and blowing snow, which was creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the eastern edges of the Dakotas and western Minnesota. That region was bracing for up to a foot of snow and wind chills as low as minus 40.
While temperatures will creep back into the normal range over the weekend, with Sunday boasting a high of 21, more of the white stuff is one the way: There’s a 60 percent chance of snow on Sunday, with more likely Monday night through Tuesday.
