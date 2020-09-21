After two manure spills, neighbors worried about Wild Rose Dairy expansion in La Farge

“I’m concerned about whether Wild Rose can safely operate and manage an increased herd,” said Joan Peterson, a neighbor who lives in a valley below the farm on Green Hollow Road.

“If they’re having these problems with their operations with the current size herd,” she said, “why do we think that somehow they’ll be able to manage even more livestock without problems? It doesn’t make sense to me, I guess.”

The two previous manure spills killed off fish downstream from the farm, but neighbors say another one could contaminate private wells and clogging and damage the area’s narrow, curvy, rural roads with more farm equipment, on top of more wildlife damage.

“We were very concerned and alarmed with the first spill, because it killed so many fish,” Peterson said. “I actually did go and get our well tested, and luckily it was OK.”

According to the DNR, about one quarter of Wisconsinites get their drinking water from more than 800,000 private wells. The two Wild Rose manure spills showed no evidence of well contamination.