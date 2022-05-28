After two years of COVID, Coulee Region Memorial Day observances return to normal

After two decades of emceeing the annual Memorial Day observance in Tomah, Pete Peterson recalls the empty feeling he had when COVID-19 shut down the 2020 ceremony.

"It was very disappointing because this is a military town," said Peterson, who serves as treasurer of the Tomah Veterans Association.

The ceremony in Tomah returned in 2021 with smaller attendance, but Peterson expects "full speed ahead" for this weekend. Veterans organizations across the Coulee Region are preparing for their first normal Memorial Day since 2019.

Winona didn't conduct Memorial Day services in 2020 or 2021. This year, it's back to normal, said Winona American Legion Post 9 Adjutant Sam Sasser. Veterans will travel to 10 cemeteries in the area, fire commemorative volleys and place flags at gravesites prior to Monday's ceremony at Lake Park.

Sasser said local veterans are looking forward to this week's activities.

"It means a lot," Sasser said. "Memorial Day and Veterans Day are very important to us. It has been tough not being able to do it."

Onalaska went through with ceremonies in 2020 and 2021, but both were stripped down, said Onalaska Legion Post 336 Commander-Elect Jim Binash.

"We still had them," Binash said. "They weren't as large as they were in the past."

The 2020 ceremony was conducted indoors at the Legion post with masks and social distancing. The 2021 ceremony had greater attendance and the Memorial Day parade returned, but there were no high school bands.

This year, bands from Onalaska and Luther high schools will be part of the program.

"It will be very similar to what we've done in the past," Binash said.

Binash said the Legion post welcomes a full observance.

"It has a lot of meaning, especially for the combat veterans, and it keeps the public aware of the meaning of Memorial Day," he said.

Observances in Tomah will be conducted at 13 different sites Monday. The ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery, which starts at 10 a.m., will have a keynote speaker and the Tomah High School band.

"We're going to do the same things we've always done," Peterson said. "It will be the same ceremony we've always had."

The Tomah VA hospital normally conducts its ceremony on the Friday before Memorial Day. The hospital was limited to online ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 but returned to an in-person gathering Friday. Tomah VA spokesperson Sarah Brueggen said Friday's event included a tree planting and remarks from medical center director Karen Long.

In addition to remembering the fallen, Peterson said Memorial Day ceremonies offer an opportunity for people to re-connect.

"It's a chance to see people you know — people you might only see maybe once a year," he said.

Sasser said visible Memorial Day ceremonies are important to veterans and the community.

"All the veterans really appreciate a chance to observe the weekend for what it really is and not just couple of days off on a long weekend," he said. "It's a time for reflection, a time to give thanks to who gave all."

