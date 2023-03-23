The Scenic Rivers Area Health Education Center along with the Community Connections Center is once again putting on the Aging Mastery Program. This fun and interactive program aims to help older adults build a personal playbook for aging as happily and healthily as possible.

This innovative five-week program empowers participants to take key steps to improve their well-being, add stability to their life and strengthen their ties to the community. This program is an opportunity to make friends and take the aging journey together. Participants will learn about navigating exercise, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, advance planning, and fall prevention, among other important topics. Additionally, there will be an optional social hour after the weekly program.

The centers will run the program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays with an optional half hour of social time from 2:30-3 p.m. from April 11 until May 9. The deadline for participants to join is April 4. Sign up now by calling the Community Connection Center at 608-519-2088 or visit https://tinyurl.com/AMP42023.

For additional information or questions, contact kbagley@scenicriversahec.org.