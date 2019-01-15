Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, will be the topic at the free monthly Successful Aging Program at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Katherine Hansen, a physician assistant at Mayo-Franciscan, will talk about osteoarthritis, which occurs when the protective cartilage on the ends of bones wears down. She will talk specifically about osteoarthritis of the hip and knee, how it is diagnosed and treated, its risk factors and its effects on daily life.
Free refreshments will be available from 2 to 2:30 p.m., when the program will begin and last until 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call communications associate Cathy Pupp at 608-392-4172.
