A conservation agreement between the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and Bob and Lori Wallock will protect an additional 48-acres of private land in the Crawford County town of Haney.
The landowners added the conservation agreement to acreage connected with their previously conserved land and adjacent state-owned land to create what is now a contiguous protected habitat corridor of nearly 4½ square miles.
“It such a wonderful thing to do for wildlife,” Bob Wallock said. “We’re not getting any more of this kind of land.”
Near Gays Mills, the newly protected land includes undeveloped wooded bluffs and ridge-top agricultural fields. It is home to oak woodland, dry prairie, pollinating insects, and red-headed woodpeckers, a state-listed “species of special concern.”
The permanent conservation easement, similar to three others previously conveyed by the Wallock family with the conservancy, protects the land from such things as development, mining, and unsustainable agricultural practices or over-harvesting timber. The land is part of the Conservancy’s Kickapoo River Priority Area and also the Wisconsin Wildlife Action Plan’s Lower Kickapoo Priority Area of Continental Ecological Significance.
“A private land conservation agreement of this kind is a gift to everyone because it protects land, habitat and farmland for the future,” said Carol Abrahamzon, the conservancy’s executive director.
