Agropur, Hunger Task Force partner in food drive

Agropur will partner with The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse for a food drive on Oct. 23.

For convenience, the event will take place in the Valley View Mall parking lot near Barnes & Noble. Donors can simply drive up and drop off their food items.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The items of greatest need include peanut butter, canned fruits and juice, canned soups, beans, pasta sauce, pasta (whole wheat preferred), rice (brown preferred) and breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal or pancake mixes). Monetary donations will also be accepted.

A recent United Way of Wisconsin study found that more than 40% of La Crosse County households are nearing financial insecurity, while 11% live in poverty.

The Hunger Task Force serves more than 110 meal sites, food pantries, youth programs and outreach sites in La Crosse, Vernon, Trempealeau, and Monroe, Houston and Winona counties. In 2020, the task force collected, warehoused and distributed more than 6 million pounds of food.

Agropur is a one of North America’s largest whey protein manufacturers and produces more than 1 billion pounds of high-quality, award-winning cheese annually.

