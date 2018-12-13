Air quality warnings Thursday for La Crosse area, southwestern and central Wisconsin

The air quality today in parts of Wisconsin is forecast as unhealthy for people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children, according to outdoor air monitoring data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The advisories are in place for Adams, Buffalo, Columbia, Crawford, Dodge, Dunn, Eau Claire, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon and Waushara counties.
The reduced air quality is caused by a stagnant air mass over the area that keeps the pollution in place, said John Wetenkamp, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in La Crosse.
"We haven't had air moving, not a lot of wind for several days now, especially in the valley locations," Wetenkamp said.
The bad air is expected to clear out this afternoon as a weak front works its way through the region, he said. Until then, people with heart or respiratory disease, small children and older adults should limit time outside to avoid breathing in fine particulate matter pollution — microscopic specks including dust, smoke and soot.
Exposure to fine particulate matter has been linked to breathing problems, heart attacks, and premature death. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates fine particulate matter by reviewing national standards for fine particle pollution once every five years.
Air quality conditions as of 9 a.m. Thursday equate to particulate matter concentrations of 34.4 micrograms per cubic meter. According to national standards, concentrations averaged over a 24-hour period within the 98th percentile should not exceed 35 micrograms per cubic meter when averaged over three years.
The agency last set standards for fine particle pollution in 2012 and is in the process of assessing national standards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does this mean Rotary Lights will discourage people from driving around the park? Those long lines of slow moving cars are shooting out lots of pollution. Bring the kids.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.