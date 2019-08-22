The Colgan Air Services' Hangar 4 will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for people of all ages to get an up-close look at airplanes, helicopters, fire services, police and more while enjoying a pancake breakfast and the third annual Airport 5K Race.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast and the race support the local Civil Air Patrol squadron to help develop young leaders and train members to provide search-and-rescue and disaster relief services.
There will also be a silent auction, Young Eagle flights, an F-16 Fighting Falcon simulator available, with proceeds going to the Coulee Region Flight Scholarship Fund.
Signup for the race can be completed online at lacrosseairport5k.com or on-site, and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets for the pancake breakfast can be purchased on-site, costing $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
