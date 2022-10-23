Alabama tribute ‘rolls’ into Heider Center

A band that has more than 43 No. 1 hit singles can pose unique problems for musicians putting together a tribute show. Just ask Tom Uecker, vocalist for “Roll On — A Tribute to Alabama.” It’s the first show of the 2022-23 season at West Salem’s Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, and it’s scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Although we’ll do maybe 23 or 25 of their hits during our show, they put out so many good songs, we’ll often have people come up afterward and say, ‘Oh, you didn’t play this one or that one!’” Uecker said.

Although the Heider Center appearance will feature a couple dozen or so Alabama tunes — songs like “Mountain Music,” “Tennessee River,” “ Roll On” and “Take Me Down” — they could never play all of Alabama’s hits of in one show. There are just too many.

Still, Uecker said that Roll On is working on adding all 43 of those tunes to their repertoire.

His seven-piece band was formed two years ago from friends who are longtime musicians from other country and rock ‘n’ roll bands playing in the St. Cloud area of Minnesota. That kind of background turned out to be the perfect fit since Alabama was one of the first bands to combine country, rock ‘n’ roll and great vocals into a winning formula.

Uecker had been in a band of his own for 15 years, but after COVID hit, he was casting about for something different. That’s when the idea of a tribute band came up and Alabama eventually “stuck” as the one everyone wanted to do. “I thought: ‘Hey, we’re all friends and it would be kind of fun to play together,’” Uecker said. They have been doing the show before appreciative audiences ever since.

Uecker said that he loves singing Alabama songs. “With a great band like that it’s hard to miss on a song!” he said. Two of his personal favorites are “Old Flame” and “Jukebox in My Mind,” but the band will also perform audience favorites like “Dixieland Delight,” “Feels So Right” and “Love in the First Degree,” plus many others.

One of the most fulfilling aspects of the show for Uecker is what happens afterward. A couple came to a recent Roll On show because they had seen Alabama for their 20th wedding anniversary. They told Uecker they were amazed at how much his group sounded and even looked like Alabama.

“I think it kind of reignited memories for them,” Uecker said.

He also gets people coming up and saying that the music brought them to tears because it reminded them of a departed parent or a grandparent. “Those kinds of moments can make you feel good about what you’re doing,” Uecker said.

This will be Roll On’s first visit to the Heider Center and Uecker said the band is excited about it. After a summer lull it marks the start of the busy concert season. “We’re looking forward to get things rolling again,” Uecker said.