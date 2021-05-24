Alaska man drowns in hotel pond in Black River Falls

A man has died after drowning in a pond at a hotel in Black River Falls early Sunday morning, authorities said Monday.

A 38-year-old man from Wasilla, Alaska, had attempted to swim across a pond at the Best Western Hotel at 600 Oasis Road had gone under the water and not emerged.

The 911 call was made at about 3:10 a.m on Sunday.

Officials searched for the man in the water for around an hour before locating him and bringing him to shore. Despite life saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time for respect of the family, officials said.

Jackson County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Black River Falls fire and EMS, as well as several private citizens assisted in searching for the man.

