Alcohol abuse on the rise locally and nationally during COVID-19

Anxiety, Sersch notes, is "really there to keep us safe," but managing it healthily cannot be done with a bottle of wine or a flask of vodka. Exercise -- something as simple as a walk -- can, like alcohol consumption, bring energy up followed by a calming of the system, but far more safely.

For outside support, Sersch recommends exploring online recovery meetings, or seeing if in person sessions, where masking and distancing protocols are adhered to, are available. Sersch also encourages those who have a family member or friend with a substance abuse issue to reach out regularly with support or to help connect them with resources.

Sersch cautions against going from prolonged binge drinking to abstinence overnight. Withdrawal can be dangerous and should be medically monitored, with medications and other options available to make symptoms more tolerable.

It may be uncomfortable to bring up addiction or alcohol abuse with a physician, Sersch concedes, but medical providers can offer judgement free guidance and assistance.