Alcohol abuse on the rise locally and nationally during COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to ramp up anxieties and stresses, an increasing number of adults are turning to a quick acting, legal and easily accessible antidote: alcohol.
A recent study, published as a research report by JAMA and headed by Michael Pollard, senior sociologist with RAND Corporation, revealed alcohol consumption by U.S. adults rose significantly during the middle of the pandemic. A sample of 1,540 adults age 30 to 59 were surveyed on their alcohol usage during a six week period from late April to early June 2019, and again this year from May 28 to June 16.
Among the group, consumption was up by 14% overall, with women showing a 41% increase in heavy drinking episodes, characterized by four or more alcohol servings in a two-hour period. Conducted with support from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the study also revealed that on average alcohol was consumed one day more per month by 75% of participants.
The upward trend, says Michael J. Sersch, MS, Certified Substance Abuse Counselor at Gundersen Health System, is evident among Coulee Region residents of all ages and genders. La Crosse, and Wisconsin as a whole, are known for drinking culture, he notes, and post lock down, local bars saw a flood of patrons.
The taverns don't need to be open, of course, for drinking to continue. A Nielsen report from May 2020, comparing seven-week periods ending April 18 from both 2019 and 2020, showed in-store alcohol dollar sales were up 21%, while online alcohol sales were up by 234%.
"We are definitely seeing it become problematic for many people," Sersch says. While narcotic use has also increased during the pandemic, Sersch notes there is "a much wider population who will turn to alcohol -- it's widely available and seen as socially acceptable."
Alcohol, he notes, provides a near instant calm, bringing anxiety levels down quickly. However, in the long term heavy drinking can exacerbate feelings of anxiousness, and over time it takes more and more alcohol to achieve the same level of relief.
Substance abuse disorders, Sersch says, tend to be progressive: increased use leads to increased tolerance, which leads to increased problems down the line.
Support Local Journalism
According to the CDC, excess alcohol consumption could be especially detrimental during COVID-19, as it weakens the body's ability to fight infections, hindering recovery, and can increase the risk of pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Unfortunately, finding alternative ways to cope during the pandemic has been a challenge for some, as socialization opportunities have decreased, people are delaying visits to their physicians or counselors and many AA, NA or other recovery meetings have been cancelled as a precaution.
"Addiction thrives in isolation," Sersch says. Without a trusted confidant, sponsor, friend of loved one as readily available for a visit, worry, confusion and fear can ramp up. Those who suffer anxiety in general may be especially triggered when they venture out, with masks, distancing and other safety enforcements inducing panic.
Anxiety, Sersch notes, is "really there to keep us safe," but managing it healthily cannot be done with a bottle of wine or a flask of vodka. Exercise -- something as simple as a walk -- can, like alcohol consumption, bring energy up followed by a calming of the system, but far more safely.
For outside support, Sersch recommends exploring online recovery meetings, or seeing if in person sessions, where masking and distancing protocols are adhered to, are available. Sersch also encourages those who have a family member or friend with a substance abuse issue to reach out regularly with support or to help connect them with resources.
Sersch cautions against going from prolonged binge drinking to abstinence overnight. Withdrawal can be dangerous and should be medically monitored, with medications and other options available to make symptoms more tolerable.
It may be uncomfortable to bring up addiction or alcohol abuse with a physician, Sersch concedes, but medical providers can offer judgement free guidance and assistance.
"If we can intervene early, it's so much better than intervening late," Sersch says. "Early intervention is much less painful, much less problematic, much less impacting of their life. Doctors, they've heard it all, seen it all -- we can't shock them, and they're here to help. There are kind, caring therapists as well. La Crosse has an incredible recovery community...there's really nothing like it.
Addiction recovery resources in La Crosse County include:
- Coulee Recovery Center, 608-784-4177
Driftless Recovery Services, 608-519-5906
- Gundersen Health System Behavioral Health, 608-775-2287
- Mayo Clinic Health System Behavioral Health, 608-392-9555
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
1960: Allis-Chalmers
1961: Wettstein’s
1961: La Crosse library summer program
1961: Market Square parking lot
1961: La Crosse Sign Co.
1962: Grandview Hospital
1962: YMCA basketball
1962: Bell Discount Store
1963: Houska Park
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
1964: Opening Day Parade
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1965: Dog House Restaurant
1965: Main Street La Crosse
1965: Kmart
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
1965: Ellickson Studio
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
1967: Your Uncle's Place
1967: Gray Circus
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.