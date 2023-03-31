Wisconsinites have the third highest rate of drinking in the U.S., and for Alcohol Awareness Month experts are reminding citizens to practice moderation.

Binge drinking is a nationwide problem, with one in six adults reporting they do so, and one in four consuming eight or more alcoholic beverages during a single period. In the U.S., 16.1% of those 18 and older have had at least one session of binge drinking in a 30 day period and in Wisconsin the rate is significantly higher at 21.9%.

La Crosse County's binge drinking rate is among the highest in the state at 27.3% per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Behavioral Risk Factor Survey, which goes through 2021. Chippewa County has a rate of 22.5%.

State residents also consume alcohol in any quantity at a greater percentage than the national average, at 64.8% compared to 55.1%. And on average, Wisconsinites have 2.6 alcoholic beverages when drinking casually, which is more than the recommended limit of two drinks per day for adult men and one for women.

While some studies have suggested there are health benefits associated with light alcohol consumption, the 2020-25 USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans advise those who don't currently drink not to start doing so for any reason, and for those who do drink, less is better.

"Emerging evidence suggests that even drinking within the recommended limits may increase the overall risk of death from various causes, such as from several types of cancer and some forms of cardiovascular disease," the guidelines state. "Alcohol has been found to increase risk for cancer, and for some types of cancer, the risk increases even at low levels of alcohol consumption (less than one drink in a day)."

An analysis of the 2020 Global Burden of Disease report, published in The Lancet, suggests for those 39 and under there is no benefit to any amount of drinking of any type of alcohol, but for those over 40, a small amount -- the equivalent of around six or fewer ounces of red wine -- may help reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.

“There’s always controversy with alcohol. Is it OK for us? Is it good, health-wise? Is it bad, health-wise?” said Christine Harris, wellness education specialist with the Gundersen Health System Office of the Population of Health. "Moderation is definitely key. If you want to avoid any health risks, the best case is to avoid it entirely."

But in a culture where many view drinking as a social activity, and in a city known for its alcohol heavy events and downtown bar scene, abstaining can be difficult.

"In this area in particular, one of the concerns we have is that drinking and binge drinking are a social norm," Harris said.

The amount of alcohol that constitutes a binge is more than four drinks for women or five for men within a two-hour period — and what individuals view as a serving of alcohol is usually far larger than accurate. For wine, one serving is 5 oz., for beer, 12 oz., and for hard liquor, 1.5 oz.

While some may be tempted to save up their weekly drink allotment for a party or night out, doing can be dangerous. Even a single binge can have consequences such as falls and injuries resulting from inebriation, alcohol poisoning, driving while intoxicated or increased risk of violent behaviors.

Continuous excessive drinking can lead to chronic disease, cancer or other ailments, with alcohol use the fourth leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. Per Gov. Tony Ever's proclamation of April 2023 as Alcohol Awareness Month in Wisconsin, in 2021 at least 3,207 state residents died due to their own or someone else's alcohol use, with a 22% increase in alcohol attributed fatalities from 2019 and a 59% increase from 2014.

The 2021 alcohol-attributed death rate for the state was 55 per 100,000, with a La Crosse County rate of 48.4 per 100,000 and a Chippewa County rate of 39.5. La Crosse County recorded 774 chronic inpatient visits and 853 ER visits, the 11th and 8th highest in the state, respectively.

When drinking, for the safety of yourself and others stay in a group, don't walk outside alone and always have a sober ride lined up, even if you've only had one or two drinks -- being buzzed can impair your reaction time, Harris said. Having food prior to drinking and alternating alcoholic beverages with water or soda is also recommended, and individuals should check the labels any over the counter or prescription medications they are taking to avoid adverse interactions.

As even adults can experience peer pressure, volunteering to be the sober driver can help deter persuasion to have a shot. Individuals can also have an "excuse" ready, such as needing to be up early for work. Harris also recommends having a signal or code word with a friend or partner that indicates its time to leave.

Modeling responsible behavior, Harris said, is crucial, as "young people are watching what we are doing." Never buy or provide alcohol to underage individuals, or allow teens to drink in your home.

If you find yourself drinking in the morning, drinking alone, needing a drink to function or making excuses for your drinking, Harris encourages reaching out for help. Individuals who see a friend or family member struggling with alcohol are urged to start a conversation about their concerns.

Unfortunately, the pandemic related spike in alcohol abuse has not ebbed, and with a shortage of mental health professionals and services self-medicating is a continuing problem.

"The demand is so much higher than what is available and there is that dual diagnosis that if you are using (alcohol or drugs) as a coping mechanism we are not treating the underlying reason of why people are turning to those, and that definitely puts us at risk of developing substance abuse disorders," Harris said.

There is a mindset, Harris noted, that "if you have a bad day, you go have a drink. And if you drink at home, no one sees exactly how bad things are going for someone. It's definitely a concern, and we continue to work to increase the access points for people so they can find the help that they really need."