 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alcohol suspected after vehicle strikes house in Coon Valley
0 Comments
top story

Alcohol suspected after vehicle strikes house in Coon Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Law enforcement cited alcohol as a factor after a vehicle struck a house Sunday in Coon Valley.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a Yukon Denali driven by Garhardt Waldner, 64, Faulkton, South Dakota, was headed eastbound on Central Avenue near Babcock Street around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a residence. The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office says Garhardt fled the scene and was located the next morning.

Assisting law enforcement at the scene were the Coon Valley Fire Department and First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Coon Valley Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News