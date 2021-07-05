Alcohol suspected after vehicle strikes house in Coon Valley

Law enforcement cited alcohol as a factor after a vehicle struck a house Sunday in Coon Valley.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a Yukon Denali driven by Garhardt Waldner, 64, Faulkton, South Dakota, was headed eastbound on Central Avenue near Babcock Street around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a residence. The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office says Garhardt fled the scene and was located the next morning.

Assisting law enforcement at the scene were the Coon Valley Fire Department and First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Coon Valley Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.