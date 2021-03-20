Alice in Dairyland: A year of adventures is underway

It is hard to believe it has been over six months since I started my term as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland. This year has been unexpectedly challenging with many events cancelled and working virtually from home.

It has also been adventurous in ways I could never have expected with bringing a virtual audience into my home, sharing my favorite recipes, and learning so much from farmers across the state of Wisconsin.

Having six months under my belt, I wanted to reflect on some of the things I have experienced while promoting Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry.

After the 73rd Alice in Dairyland finals took place virtually in June, I was eager to begin my role as Alice in July. My year started off differently than many other Alices before me, not only was it the middle of a pandemic, but it began in July instead of June. This change allowed me to develop my skills before travelling and shifted my year to end with the busiest promotion Alice in Dairyland has, June Dairy Month.

I started touring various agribusinesses across Wisconsin including an ethanol production facility, a lavender farm, dairy farms, goat farms, a cranberry bog, a farm-to-table restaurant, and more.