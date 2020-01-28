Alice in Dairyland applications due soon

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is seeking applicants for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, a communications position serving as an Agricultural Ambassador beginning June 1. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.
Qualifications for the position include considerable knowledge or work-experience with Wisconsin agriculture, three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations, public speaking experience and a willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends. Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents at least 21 years of age.
The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1, 2020.
The position is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business. Reimbursement is provided for health insurance as well as travel expenses for official purposes.
Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Debbie Vine (Gegare) at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov.