Alice in Dairyland applications due soon

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is seeking applicants for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, a communications position serving as an Agricultural Ambassador beginning June 1. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.

Qualifications for the position include considerable knowledge or work-experience with Wisconsin agriculture, three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations, public speaking experience and a willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends. Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents at least 21 years of age.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1, 2020.