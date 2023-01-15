Alice in Dairyland: Celebrate Chinese New Year with Wisconsin ginseng

Ginseng is a root crop that is consumed around the world, especially in Asian cultures. It is used in traditional medicines, as a dietary supplement, and a botanical element.

Ginseng is grown in numerous places throughout the world, but Wisconsin ginseng is prized for its high quality and unique, bittersweet taste. Wisconsin has grown to be the No. 1 producer of ginseng in the nation, producing 98% of the nation’s total crop. Most of that ginseng is grown in Marathon County, and approximately 85% of it is exported to Asian countries.

Ginseng produced in Wisconsin is typically used in teas, taken in capsule form, ground into powder, or sliced for steeping or cooking. The powder form makes a convenient way to incorporate ginseng into all your favorite recipes, especially things like breads or cookies. I recently added some powder to a cranberry orange bread that my family and colleagues all enjoyed! Recipes can be found at www.ginsengboard.com, but experimenting with your current favorite baked goods, soups, stews and more will show you how versatile this specialty root is!

This time of the year is a great time to try ginseng if you have not before. Jan. 22 marks the Chinese New Year, but celebrations can last up to 16 days. The lunar new year is celebrated across Asia and each county has their own ways to ring in the New Year. In China, it is the most important festival of the year and celebrated with feasts, gifting, and time with family. Chinese New Year is the time to worship ancestors, exorcise evil spirits, and pray for a good harvest. Activities at the celebration include the lion dance, the dragon dance, temple fairs, and flower market shopping.

Each Chinese New Year, there are specific rituals that occur. Some of the popular rituals include putting up decorations, using fireworks, making resolutions for what you want to accomplish in the upcoming year, and serving food that symbolizes good fortune. Ginseng is a popular food to serve at this time, as it symbolizes a “gift of good health.”

Wisconsin ginseng is a wonderful addition to recipes or your daily life any time of the year, but if you are looking for a special occasion to try it out, Chinese New Year might be just what you have been waiting for!

