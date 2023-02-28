It is nearly one of my favorite days of the year, National Ag Day! This year, on March 21, the U.S. celebrates the important role agriculture plays in our daily life.

The program encourages every American to understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced, value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products, and to acknowledge and consider career opportunities in ag, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.

Cities, organizations, and individuals across Wisconsin host events to celebrate this day. From volunteer events to educational opportunities, there’s something for everyone.

The state also hosts Ag Day at the Capitol on March 29. You can join farmers to learn more about state issues affecting agriculture, plus meet with your state representatives. You can learn more about National Ag Day at www.agday.org or more about Wisconsin’s Ag Day at the Capitol at https://wfbf.com/events/ag-day-at-the-capitol/

Sharing the positive impacts isn’t limited to just one day or week! Agriculture education at all levels is important. Starting this spring, the Alice in Dairyland program, with support from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, will visit schools across the state to share the importance of ag and specialty crops!

The Expedition Agriculture lesson will take fourth and fifth grade students on a journey across Wisconsin through a presentation that explores each region’s unique agriculture industry, and its role in the state’s history, economy and communities. The presentation includes an overview and concludes with a fast-paced, fun game that will introduce students to 13 of our main agriculture products. Classrooms will receive additional activity materials to support a hands-on exploration of five additional products.

Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the USDA, the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials. Wisconsin ranks in the top four in the nation for the production of a wide range of specialty crops, including cranberries, ginseng, potatoes, carrots, green peas, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and tart cherries. Other specialty crops include honey, apples, mint, celery and lavender.

I am excited to begin this new program!