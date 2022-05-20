Alice in Dairyland finals set for Saturday in Madison

MADISON -- After nearly two years of waiting, a new Alice in Dairyland will be chosen Saturday evening at a finale banquet held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

The three-day Alice finals are sponsored by the Dane County Alice in Dairyland host committee.

Due to the lingering COVID-19 health pandemic which affected many events, the Alice finals are back for the first time in nearly two years.

The six contestants, all first-time finalists, were announced on March 11 after a round of interviews and application evaluations. They are: Amber Katherine Cafferty, 25, of Fountain City; Amelia Anne Hayden,21, of Sharon; Courtney Elise Moser, 23, of Westby; Taylor Paige Schaefer, 22, of Franksville; Samantha Josephine Schuessler, 23, of Antigo; and Charitee Logan Seebecker, 26, of Mauston.

The 2022 Alice in Dairyland will succeed Julia Nunes, 24, of rural Tilden in Chippewa County. She earned the title on June 20, 2020, in Delavan and held the job during the two years of the COVID-19 health pandemic, making her the longest-served Alice in Dairyland in the 74 years of the state agricultural ambassador program.

The 2022 winner will officially begin her duties on July 5 and will spend the following 12 months educating and promoting Wisconsin's vast agricultural industries to a wide variety of audiences and at schools.

The first Alice in Dairyland was Margaret Jean McGuire of Highland, who was chosen on May 19, 1948, during Wisconsin’s centennial celebrations at State Fair Park in West Allis. It was the first year that state agriculture department took over the former Wisconsin Dairy Queen competition, which began in 1932. She is now Margaret Blott, 92, of Mukwonago, a retired school teacher.

Special guests during Saturday's 7 p.m. banquet will will include former Alice titleholders that span 75 years, including Blott.

The first and only La Crosse County woman chosen as Alice was Joan Mary Engh of La Crosse in 1960 at the finals held in Richland Center. Engh would later be named Miss La Crosse in 1962 and then was selected as Miss Wisconsin 1962 in Kenosha on June 30, 1962. Two months later she placed first runner-up to Miss America of 1963 in Atlantic City, NJ.

La Crosse County previously hosted the Alice in Dairyland finals on June 27, 1953, when Mary Ellen Jenks of Chippewa Falls won the coveted crown. The county also hosted the annual event on June 13, 1970 when Susan E. Masterson of Janesville earned the title; and lastly on June 22, 1990, when Kimberly Ann Nettesheim of Elkhorn won the title.

