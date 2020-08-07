All 13 La Crosse polling places open for Aug. 11 primary

All of La Crosse's 13 polling places will be open for the primary on Aug. 11, after consolidating some polls in the spring due to COVID-19.
Those who vote at the English Lutheran Church should enter at the back of the building near the parking lot, and those who vote at the Coulee Recovery Center should enter near the 9th and 10th Street entrance, both because of road construction.
Additionally, the city will be hosting a free mask event in Myrick Park, and those who vote at the Myrick Park Center should use Myrick Park Lane to access the polling place.
Your polling place can be found at myvote.wi.gov by punching in your address. Here's a list of La Crosse's polling places according to aldermanic district:
- District 1 vote at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center
- District 2 vote at Harry J. Olson Senior
- District 3 vote at Myrick Park Center
- District 4 vote at English Lutheran Church
- District 5 vote at UW-La Crosse Student Union
- District 6 vote at La Crosse Public Library
- District 7 vote at Hogan Administrative Center
- District 8 vote at Coulee Recovery Center
- District 9 vote at Southside Neighborhood Center
- District 10 vote at South Community Library
- District 11 vote at Living Word Christian Church
- District 12 vote at Spence Elementary School
- District 13 vote at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.