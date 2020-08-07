All 13 La Crosse polling places open for Aug. 11 primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of La Crosse's 13 polling places will be open for the primary on Aug. 11, after consolidating some polls in the spring due to COVID-19.

Those who vote at the English Lutheran Church should enter at the back of the building near the parking lot, and those who vote at the Coulee Recovery Center should enter near the 9th and 10th Street entrance, both because of road construction.

Additionally, the city will be hosting a free mask event in Myrick Park, and those who vote at the Myrick Park Center should use Myrick Park Lane to access the polling place.

Your polling place can be found at myvote.wi.gov by punching in your address. Here's a list of La Crosse's polling places according to aldermanic district:

District 1 vote at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center

District 2 vote at Harry J. Olson Senior

District 3 vote at Myrick Park Center

District 4 vote at English Lutheran Church

District 5 vote at UW-La Crosse Student Union

District 6 vote at La Crosse Public Library

District 7 vote at Hogan Administrative Center

District 8 vote at Coulee Recovery Center

District 9 vote at Southside Neighborhood Center

District 10 vote at South Community Library

District 11 vote at Living Word Christian Church

District 12 vote at Spence Elementary School

District 13 vote at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.