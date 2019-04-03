The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin La Crosse chapter and the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation are hosting an All Abilities Resource Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the La Crosse Wellness Center, 2839 Darling Court.
The free event, one of several partnerships between DSAW and LAF, will include a bounce house and information from therapy providers and disability organizations and resources for individuals with special needs.
