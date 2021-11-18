All Abilities Trane Park will close for winter starting Nov. 29

The All Abilities Trane Park on La Crosse's South Side will close for the season at the end of this month, the city of La Crosse said in a statement.

The park, which opened earlier this year as one of the few all abilities parks in the country, will close up shop starting Nov. 29.

The closure is due to the design of the park, which complicates maintaining it during the winter, said Jim Flottmeyer with the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

"Everything is curved. There is no good way to remove the snow from the playground area," he said, also noting that because of the surfaces located in the park, staff would prefer not to use salt in the area.

"Trane Park has been a great addition to our park inventory," Flottmeyer said.

The park will remain closed for winter until further notice.

