SPARTA — Ryan Syverson has fond memories of dropping in to buy candy from the Schultz Bros. Co. 5 and 10 cent store as a child and strolling to the Wisconsin Street Dairy Queen as a teen.
The discount store has been closed three decades now, and the ice cream shop building now houses a taco restaurant, but the nostalgia lives on in the Monroe County Local History Room and Museum, where the “All Aboard the ’50s Train!” display captures the region’s landmarks and memories in miniatures.
Each year, the museum prepares an elaborate display for the holiday season, from retro living room scenes to a vintage Star Wars extravaganza. This year, Local History Room director Jarod Roll was set on a train theme and last January reached out to Sparta-based model railroader John McHugh to borrow a track and trains.
In the spirit of the season, McHugh went even further, volunteering to build an elaborate set from scratch, encompassing not just Sparta but Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy), Tunnel City and Tomah.
After nine months of labor, working from photographs from the museum’s archives, McHugh unveiled a 64-square-foot masterpiece, which debuted to the public Nov. 15. The train, which, unlike previous holiday exhibits, will remain on display for the foreseeable future, has proven a hit, with up to 80 people in a day dropping in to see it.
“It’s brought a lot of interest,” said History Room employee Kirstin Hoffland. “Word has definitely gotten out about it. People have certainly loved it.”
Syverson, who lived in Sparta until he graduated high school in 1993, brought model railroad enthusiast son Jake, 15, to see the display while visiting his family. Now living in Sheboygan Falls, the Syversons make a point to visit the museum every holiday, and the newest exhibit did not disappoint.
“Jake’s a train nut, so this is perfect,” Syverson said. “Excellent craftsmanship, very detailed. If you really look at every little piece, you can tell the person who built it has a lot of skill and passion. If I did this, no pun intended, it would look like a train wreck.”
Slowly circling the display, Syverson pointed out the buildings that once were and those that remain, though most have been converted into new businesses or entities. The Masonic temple now houses the Local History Room and Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bike Museum. Foss Frozen Foods and Locker Service, which opened in 1939 on Wisconsin St., is still butchering and processing, though under new ownership and a new name, Foss Fine Meats.
Diagonal from the Temple, a crowd of well dressed guests follow a tiny newlywed couple out of the bricked St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and down the road miniscule street lights shift from red to green.
On the Tunnel City side of the display, viewers can find the Greenfield Creamery Co. and Tunnel City State Grade School, erected in 1883 and moved 27 years later to make way for the Chicago and NW Rail Line, now the Elroy Sparta Bike Trail.
The recreation of Tomah boasts Heilman’s Bakery, built in 1910, and the Crow Bar on Superior Ave., flanked with a newsboy capped delivery boy pushing a cart of beer bottles and a tiny man wheeling in kegs. Eagle-eye visitors are invited to partake in a game of “I Spy,” tasked with locating a fainting woman, popcorn wagon and shopping cart, all no bigger than a penny.
Camp McCoy, a training hub at the start of the Korean War in 1950, shows soldiers hoisting rifles over their shoulders and a row of barracks. Deactivated by the army in 1953, the location is still used to train reserve and National Guard members in the summer months.
The 1950s display harkens to a time when downtown’s were a hub of activity, and train travel was the transportation mode of choice. It was also the decade automobiles transitioned from a luxury item to a household staple. In 1969, with the completion of the interstate, people began venturing out of town for groceries, clothes and entertainment, dazzled by the selection offered in the bigger cities.
Now some are pining for the “good old days,” when the hardware store was a family business, not a chain, and tomato soup was a mere 20 cents a can at Burnstad’s Southside Grocery. Luckily, you can climb aboard the ’50s train, where all is small and all is swell.
The Monroe County Local History Room and Museum, 200 West Main St., Sparta, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
