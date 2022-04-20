All counties in low COVID level but state case rate up slightly

Wisconsin COVID rates are up slightly this week, but every county is categorized as low.

The state as of April 20 had a seven-day average of 762 new cases per day for a 6.5% positivity rate. The seven-day average the week prior was 673.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now follows the CDC metrics -- number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area -- to determine county case levels. Under these parameters, all counties are currently in the low category.

A total of 14,395 deaths were confirmed in Wisconsin as of April 19, including 182 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,597,154. La Crosse County added 101 cases over the past week for a total of 34,951.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 136 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 19, including 23 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were five and zero, respectively. For the two-week period ending April 19, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 32.5% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 61% of residents were fully vaccinated and 33.9% boosted as of April 19, as were 66.2% and 39.8% of La Crosse County residents, respectively.

Editor's Note: The Tribune will no longer be running weekly COVID updates. Other coronavirus coverage will continue, and updates will resume if data fluctuates significantly.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.