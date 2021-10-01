All Wisconsin counties have very or critically high COVID case rates; La Crosse averages 53 daily cases

La Crosse County COVID-19 case rates continue to be rated very high, and every county in Wisconsin now has very high or extremely high case activity.

For the seven-day period ending Sept. 21, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 501 per 100,000 per week, compared to 189.7 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.

From Sept. 19-25, 369 cases were added, for an average of 53 per day.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Sept. 28. The state’s case burden was 748.8 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 666.8 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Twenty-one counties, including Trempealeau and Buffalo, have reached critically high status, and no county is in the high, medium or low category.

The state as of Sept. 30 had a seven-day average of 2,416 new cases per day for a 7.5% positivity rate. A total of 7,997 deaths were confirmed as of Sept. 30, including 102 in La Crosse County. Statewide, there were 727,007 confirmed cases total, with 15,201 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in August infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 1,413.7 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 98.5 per 100,000 and deaths 11.7 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 360.7 per 100,000; 11.5 per 100,000; and 1.1 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,107 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 30, including 321 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 52 and, five, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Sept. 28, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 60.2% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 23.3% of ventilators were in use.

As of Sept. 30, 53.7% of state residents had completed the vaccine series, as had 59.5% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The La Crosse County Health Department for the week ending Sept. 19 put COVID cases among those in the K-12 age range at 450.7 per 100,000 per week, or 64.39 per 100,000 per day. The previous week, the daily rate was 42.1 per 100,000.

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Sept. 28 a case rate of 37.4 per 100,00 per day, down slightly from 38.5 the prior week. In total from Sept. 22-28, 22 cases were confirmed, with 20 currently active. A total of 160 close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of 102 individuals were required to quarantine.

Superintendent Aaron Engel reminded parents and guardians to keep children home if they have symptoms of illness, as students will be sent home if sick. Unvaccinated close contacts will be required to quarantine, with no exception to current guidelines. In most cases those with a negative test at one week since date of exposure may return to school on day eight if asymptomatic.

"We understand how frustrating and inconvenient isolation and quarantine can be. We want nothing more than for our students to be in school. However, our current circumstances surrounding COVID do not allow us to relax our protocols at this time. Our quarantine procedures are keeping students safe -- we have seen a number of close contacts subsequently test positive," Engel said. "Please be understanding with staff who contact you about isolation and quarantine. They are happy to answer questions you may have; however, at this time they will not deviate from the quarantine guidance and timelines."

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

