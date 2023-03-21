Morning sickness is among the most common ailments associated with pregnancy, but back pain follows closely behind, affecting up to 70% of expectant women.

The centrally concentrated weight gain that comes with carrying a baby shifts the center of gravity forward, said Mayo Clinic Health System certified nurse midwife Abbey Rose.

“To avoid falling forward, you compensate by leaning back, which can strain the muscles in your lower back,” the Tomah-based practitioner said.

As the uterus grows, the muscles and ligaments that support the reproductive organ become strained and the curvature of the back changes your posture, Rose said. The pain can be exacerbated by pregnancy hormones designed to loosen the ligaments.

“That’s really to help prepare when baby comes through the birthing canal, to help snappily stretch things,” Rose said. “But unfortunately, it also affects the time before baby is born, which can help cause the back pain that we suffer.”

While typically materializing later in the second trimester, lower back pain can start as early as two to three months into the pregnancy, leading to severe discomfort in the area between the thigh and waistline. For some, the pain can radiate to the legs, and around 10% of patients will experience such severe symptoms they are unable to work or carry out normal activities.

Pregnancy back pain may not be completely preventable, but certain practices may help ground the discomfort at a low level. Rose recommends standing up straight, with chest held high and shoulders back and relaxed, and when sitting using a back-supportive chair or placing a pillow behind the lower back. Use a wide stance when rising and when picking something up use a squatting position and lift with the legs. When standing for extended periods of time, consider resting one foot on a low stool.

Flat-soled shoes may seem like the most practical choice, but Rose suggests a low-heeled pair with good arch support. Some may find a maternity support belt offers relief, but the research on effectiveness is limited.

When you are already fatigued from pregnancy, exercise may seem daunting. But gentle physical activities like yoga and walking help strengthen and limber up the back. Rose recommends a cat-like stretch, working your way up to 10 repetitions.

“Rest on your hands and knees with your head in line with your back,” Rose says. “Pull in your stomach, rounding your back slightly. Hold for several seconds, and then relax your stomach and back, keeping your back as flat as possible.”

Unless discouraged by a provider, physical activity should continue for the duration of the pregnancy.

“Be active and move your body right — as the baby is growing and moving, mommy needs to be moving as well,” Rose said. “Your body will tell you when you’re overdoing it. So if you are just way too tired or your heart is racing or you’re having difficulty breathing, we want you to slow down. But most pregnancies are healthy and uncomplicated, and we want you to move about and still be you.”

Conversely, relaxation is also imperative. Rose suggests warm baths, massage or alternating warm and cold compresses. For sleep, a side position, with one or both knees bent, will put the least stress on the back. A pillow between the knees, under the abdomen or behind the back can be helpful, but Rose notes, “What is feeling good tonight may not be what you need tomorrow and as your belly grows. You’re going to have to be changing to new positions.”

Back pain that is “rhythmic” or unresponsive to remedies can be serious, Rose notes, and should be reported to a medical provider.

“Women should watch for pain that is new and cyclical, which could be a sign of uterine contractions, along with vaginal bleeding or any change in vaginal discharge that could indicate a placental issue or an early rupture of your waters,” Rose said.

Patients should also contact their provider if they are experiencing numbness, tingling or shooting pains in the legs, feet or rear end, or for pain that persists for more than two weeks.

Though they can’t take the pain away, Rose encourages partners or family members to offer support, whether physically with a massage or emotionally.

“Be a little empathetic, showing her some grace, and just asking, ‘What can I do to help you feel better?’ and really listening to her needs,” says Rose. “There’s sometimes she may break down in tears and say, ‘I don’t know what I need.’ But just be that sympathetic ear or that empathetic ear.”