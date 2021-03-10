Alma Center man injured in two-vehicle crash

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Gustavo Escamilla, 25, Alma Center, was southbound on Hwy. 93 near River Road shortly before 2 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a semi driven by Misgah Ghamsari, 40, Maple Valley, Washington.

Ghamsari told police that Escamilla's vehicle crossed the centerline and triggered the collision.

Escamilla told police he fell asleep at the wheel. He was transported to a local hospital by Arcadia Ambulance Service.

Neither Ghamsari nor a passenger in his vehicle were injured.

