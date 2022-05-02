Alma woman accused of drunk driving, speeding with child passenger

A 33-year-old Alma woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and speeding with a 3-year-old passenger.

Tracy Katrina Danielson was referred to the Buffalo County District Attorney for drunk driving with a passenger under 16, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer. She was also issued citations for speeding and open intoxicants in a vehicle.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, police observed a white 2008 Suzuki traveling 92 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 35 in the town of Belvidere on Friday. A sheriff's deputy was unable to catch up with the vehicle and requested assistance from the Alma Police Department.

An Alma police officer was able to stop the vehicle, which had reportedly reached a speed of 100 mph.

A court date for Danielson hasn't been set.

