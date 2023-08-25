As if Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever didn’t offer enough to be wary of ticks about, there’s a new syndrome the insects are capable of spreading that can cause an allergic reaction to the meat and byproducts of certain animals and animal byproducts.

Alpha-gal syndrome is an allergic reaction to red meat such as beef, pork, lamb, venison, rabbit and the products that come from these and other mammals. It’s transmitted when a tick – primarily the lone star – bites an animal and collects sugars in the animal’s meat called Alpha gal. Should a tick carrying that sugar bite a person, it could trigger a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction should the person consume red meat with that same sugar.

According to Gundersen Health System infection preventionist Megan Meller, the symptoms of Alpha-gal syndrome “can vary based on that person’s immune response.” Symptoms appear 2-6 hours after exposure and may include mild symptoms like hives, itchiness or nausea, to anaphylaxis, which requires an immediate emergency response.

She added, “It’s an allergic response that, at this point, has no cure.”

If you think you have Alpha-gal syndrome, make an appointment with your doctor or allergist who can help you manage your symptoms.

One of the best ways to avoid Alpha-gal syndrome and other tickborne illnesses is to prevent tick bites. Meller recommends taking the following actions when out in nature: tucking shirts into pants and pant legs into socks, applying a tick repellant with DEET or picaridin, and doing a thorough tick check once you come in from the outdoors.