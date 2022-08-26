Al's Musky Challenge back for a fourth year, this time to help Boys & Girls Club

For a fourth year in a row, a local philanthropist and business owner is angling for donations to a La Crosse area group.

Al Louis, a member of the Rotary Club of La Crosse and owner of Designing Jewelers and River City Gold, is hosting his "Al's Musky Challenge" once again.

Louis heads out on a fishing expedition each summer, searching for the elusive musky, and uses the event to raise money. He takes pledges from individuals and groups for each musky he catches.

This year, Louis has chosen the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse to receive 50% of proceeds. The other half will go towards a new Al's Musky Challenge Endowment, which will build an endowment fund to bring lasting support to youth in the community.

Louis and his wife, Brenda, have personally pledged $100,000 to start the endowment fund.

The fishing fundraiser was started in honor of longtime rotarian David Amborn, and it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for different community groups so far.

In the past, Louis and his musky have raised money for the Coulee Recovery Center, Children's Museum of La Crosse, La Crosse Community Theatre, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Gundersen Health System and the Parenting Place.

There are a number of different levels of sponsorship for those looking to donate, which come with additional challenges for Louis to complete. All of the benefits from the lower levels carry over to the next level:

Up to $249: "Fishing Friend"

$250-$999: "Fishing Fan" — Name listed on the BGC website

$1,000-$4,999: "Musky Hunter" — Louis will dedicate one fishing day to you, wearing your company shirt/hat and tags on social media, and your logo will be listed on the BGC website

$5,000-$9,999: "Your Brand in a Boat" — Louis will do up to two media events for your company, with photos that can be used for marketing and social media

$10,000+: "The Big One" — Louis will accept (almost) any idea to recognize a sponsorship of this size, from singing a company jingle live to naming a fish after someone

To donate, visit the La Crosse Community Foundation website at bit.ly/3wx3vUG.

This year's fundraiser will run through Sept. 22, and so far, the musky have been biting.

In a Facebook post, Louis shared that as of mid-August they had already doubled the record for the amount of musky caught. Louis told News 19 this week that he had already caught 26 musky and raised at least $70,000 — surpassing his previous record of eight musky and nearly reaching the successful fundraising from last year that brought in more than $100,000.