Al's Musky Challenge returns for a third year, raising money for local nonprofits

“Al is a big thinker, he’s a visionary and so he blew that goal out of the water last year,” Arendt-Beyer said. “I guess pun intended.”

Louis and his team caught nine total muskies last year (two of them over 50 inches long), a type of fish that takes on average 10,000 casts to catch.

“But not for us,” Louis said. “We’re either blessed or the musky Gods are looking down us.” He has caught a total of 45 musky in the last eight years.

The fundraiser has helped a number of different nonprofits in the area, but this year, all Al’s Musky Challenge proceeds will go to some of the favorite charities of David Amborn, a longtime rotarian who passed away earlier this year. Amborn also helped develop the concept of the fundraiser.

“I was out there fishing three years ago and David said, ‘Send me a picture of a fish,’” Louis said. “He goes, ‘There’s got to be a way to raise money doing this.’ So he came up with the idea.”

All of the money raised goes to local charities, and the dollars raised this year will go to the Coulee Recovery Center, Children’s Museum of La Crosse, La Crosse Community Theatre and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Gundersen Health System.