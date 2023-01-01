Also nominated for Person of the Year in 2022

As is the case every year, the Tribune received several strong nominations for Person of the Year in 2022.

Others nominated included Art Fahey, who retired in late October after over 30 years at the La Crosse Center, including two decades as its director.

“Art was often on the floor setting up tables and chairs or climbing ladders to put numbers on the walls of the arena, in addition to working with, and negotiating with, all the groups that came to the La Crosse Center,” wrote his nominator, who also cited Fahey’s involvement in the community.

Also nominated was the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area’s Voter Services Committee, led by Chris Haskell, for their all-things election efforts.

“Whether it be student registration drives, candidate election forums, Vote411 candidate information, partnering with celebrities (Johnny and Jordan Davis) and businesses (MOKA get-out-the-vote campaign) and the La Crosse Tribune (Why I Vote feature), the Voter Services Committee is present and passionate about everyone’s vote,” said the nomination.

Sara Wrobel, executive director for Causeway Caregivers, also was nominated. The nonprofit organization connects people with needs with caring volunteers.

The nomination credits Wrobel with developing and leading the OASIS program and says this: “Sara is a very knowledgeable and valuable resource in the memory loss community. I have seen her share this knowledge with so many caregivers who need advice and encouragement. She is a blessing to our area, and to people in need ...”

Nikki Balsamo, owner of the La Crosse Dance Centre, also was nominated. “Her studio has helped many kids achieve their artistic side through dance no matter who they are or what disability they may have,” the nomination said. “Nikki has offered thousands of dollars in scholarships for many who can’t afford dance but want to dance and asks for nothing in return.”

The nomination shares that Balsamo is involved in many community projects, including working with the Suicide Prevention group out of La Crosse.

Jack Hasse of La Crescent, Minnesota, also was nominated for his extensive volunteer work in the region. A member of the Downtown Rotary Club, he coordinates the International Student Exchange Program, and as a volunteer in the La Crosse Dive Unit, he helps the Sheriff’s Department with underwater rescue and recovery.

After retiring, he became a volunteer for Be the Match, and transports life-saving stem cells and bone marrow to patients around the country. “So while Jack is in the background of many organizations, he is bettering the world and helping the people who live here in the La Crosse area,” his nomination said.

In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota