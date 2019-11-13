Alternate-side parking begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday in La Crosse. Anyone parked on the street should be on the odd side until 5 a.m. on odd-numbered days and even side from 12:01 to 5 a.m. on even-numbered days.
The restriction is in effect until March 15.
First-time violators will all get a warning for their first violation within the calendar year. Subsequent violations will lead to a $15 fine that will double after 10 days and again after 45 days.
You have free articles remaining.
There is an exception on streets where parking normally is permitted only on one side and in the downtown business district, and no-parking zones will still apply.
Alternate-side parking also begins Friday in Onalaska and Bangor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.