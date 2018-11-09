A dusting of snow has fallen in La Crosse County, reminding area residents that seasonal alternate-side parking is coming soon.
Alternate-side parking for La Crosse residents begins 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Anyone parked on the street should be on the odd side until 5 a.m. on odd-numbered days and even side from 12:01 to 5 a.m. on even-numbered days.
After an ordinance change earlier this year, the first violation in La Crosse residents will all get a warning for their first violation within the calendar year. Subsequent violations will lead to a $15 fine that will double after 10 days and again after $45 days.
Alternate-side parking begins Thursday in Onalaska and Bangor as well; however, it runs from 1 to 8 a.m. in Onalaska.
West Salem and Holmen have been switching sides since Nov. 1, with West Salem residents being mindful of parking from 1 to 6 a.m. and Holmen watching the odd and even numbers from 1 to 8 a.m.
There is an exception on streets where parking normally is permitted only on one side, and no-parking zones will still apply.
