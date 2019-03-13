Alternate-side parking ends in La Crosse Friday, coming to a close at 5 a.m. despite the severe winter leaving snow on the ground.
The La Crosse Streets Department can declare a snow emergency, which requires all-day alternate-side parking for 48 hours, should snow fall into the spring. A predicted snowfall of 3 inches automatically triggers the snow emergency after the city changed the ordinance last year to better handle unseasonable snowstorms like the ones La Crosse saw last April.
Alternate-side parking continues through April 1 in Onalaska and police will be writing tickets, according to Onalaska police chief Troy Miller.
Holmen, West Salem and Bangor also have ordinances extending the alternate-side parking restrictions through April 1.
