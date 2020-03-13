You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alternate-side parking ends Sunday in La Crosse
0 comments

Alternate-side parking ends Sunday in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Alternate-side overnight parking in La Crosse will end at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The parking change occurs each year from Nov. 15 through March 15, in order to make way for the city to clear out snow from the streets.

During alternate side parking, residents can only park cars on odd or even sides of the street, according to the date, overnight.

To pay or appeal a ticket, visit the parking utility's website.

Alternate-side parking for the city of Onalaska will continue until April 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News