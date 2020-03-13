Alternate-side parking ends Sunday in La Crosse

Alternate-side overnight parking in La Crosse will end at 5 a.m. Sunday.
The parking change occurs each year from Nov. 15 through March 15, in order to make way for the city to clear out snow from the streets.
During alternate side parking, residents can only park cars on odd or even sides of the street, according to the date, overnight.
To pay or appeal a ticket, visit the parking utility's website.
Alternate-side parking for the city of Onalaska will continue until April 1.
