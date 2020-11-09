Alternate-side parking enforcement begins Nov. 15 in La Crosse

La Crosse’s annual alternate-side parking exercise starts Sunday, Nov. 15, beginning at midnight. Vehicles are required to be parked on the side of the street that has odd number addresses on odd number days and on the side of the street that has an even number on even-number days.

La Crosse Police officer Dustin Darling said the ordinance is enforced “whether there is snow in the street or not.” He said enforcement is necessary for the city to remove snow.

“There are streets that get very narrow during a snowstorm,” Darling said.

The first offense is a warning, and the second offense is $15 if the ticket is paid within 10 days. Police issued 12,055 first-offense warnings during the 2019-20 snow season and 6,038 tickets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Darling said the area around UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College get ticketed the most.

“The majority are going to be in the campus area, where students getting their vehicles moved can be a challenge,” he said.

Darling said he was unsure what role, if any, COVID-19 would play in parking patterns this winter, especially with many college classes being done remotely.

“There may not be as many people parking in the street,” he said.