Alternate-side parking enforcement begins Nov. 15 in La Crosse

La Crosse’s annual alternate-side parking exercise starts Sunday, Nov. 15, beginning at midnight. Vehicles are required to be parked on the side of the street that has odd number addresses on odd number days and on the side of the street that has an even number on even-number days.
La Crosse Police officer Dustin Darling said the ordinance is enforced “whether there is snow in the street or not.” He said enforcement is necessary for the city to remove snow.
“There are streets that get very narrow during a snowstorm,” Darling said.
The first offense is a warning, and the second offense is $15 if the ticket is paid within 10 days. Police issued 12,055 first-offense warnings during the 2019-20 snow season and 6,038 tickets.
Support Local Journalism
Darling said the area around UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College get ticketed the most.
“The majority are going to be in the campus area, where students getting their vehicles moved can be a challenge,” he said.
Darling said he was unsure what role, if any, COVID-19 would play in parking patterns this winter, especially with many college classes being done remotely.
“There may not be as many people parking in the street,” he said.
The ordinance runs through March 15, 2021.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.