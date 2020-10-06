Altra donates $100,000 to aid community

For the past two years on the second Tuesday in October, Altra Federal Credit Union employees have spent their day volunteering at organizations in the communities they serve. Due to COVID-19, Altra Gives Back Day 2020 will take a different form.

In advance of the previously scheduled event on Oct. 12, Altra is distributing $100,000 to various organizations in the core markets they serve to provide direct aid to those in need. “It’s about living the credit union mission of people helping people,” said Steve Koenen, Altra’s president/CEO. “We want to provide immediate assistance to those who are experiencing financial hardship.”

Altra provided a check for $25,000 to Coulee CAP to help those directly impacted by COVID-19. Coulee CAP assists with rent, food, auto loan payments, prescriptions and more.

“This is a great example of a local partner addressing local needs. As many people still struggle with unemployment in our area, the generous donation from Altra Gives Back Day will allow us to swiftly respond,” said Hettie Brown, Coulee CAP executive director.