Altra donates $100,000 to aid community

For the past two years on the second Tuesday in October, Altra Federal Credit Union employees have spent their day volunteering at organizations in the communities they serve. Due to COVID-19, Altra Gives Back Day 2020 will take a different form.
In advance of the previously scheduled event on Oct. 12, Altra is distributing $100,000 to various organizations in the core markets they serve to provide direct aid to those in need. “It’s about living the credit union mission of people helping people,” said Steve Koenen, Altra’s president/CEO. “We want to provide immediate assistance to those who are experiencing financial hardship.”
Altra provided a check for $25,000 to Coulee CAP to help those directly impacted by COVID-19. Coulee CAP assists with rent, food, auto loan payments, prescriptions and more.
“This is a great example of a local partner addressing local needs. As many people still struggle with unemployment in our area, the generous donation from Altra Gives Back Day will allow us to swiftly respond,” said Hettie Brown, Coulee CAP executive director.
“Other forms of support, like unemployment benefits, can take a long time to get to people and are usually short-term benefits. This money will fill that gap, keeping families in their homes, keeping food on the table, and keeping the heat turned on this winter.”
Altra further donated $25,000 to organizations in each of their other three core communities of Rochester, MN, Clarksville, TN and Tyler, TX.
Altra is also giving back to their employees, who will be given this day off as a wellness day. “We are extremely proud of our employees and their accomplishments this year. Many have been challenged to assist members on the front lines at each of our branches. Others worked from home to assist our members while also juggling home school and day care”, said Kevin Strangman, executive VP, administration at Altra. “We wanted to recognize their resilience by giving them the day to rejuvenate and take care of themselves.”
All Altra offices and the Member Contact Center will be closed on Oct.12. Altra’s 24/7 SAM-e ATMs and Night Deposits will be available for member use at our office locations.
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
1960: Allis-Chalmers
1961: Wettstein’s
1961: La Crosse library summer program
1961: Market Square parking lot
1961: La Crosse Sign Co.
1962: Grandview Hospital
1962: YMCA basketball
1962: Bell Discount Store
1963: Houska Park
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
1964: Opening Day Parade
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1965: Dog House Restaurant
1965: Main Street La Crosse
1965: Kmart
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
1965: Ellickson Studio
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
1967: Your Uncle's Place
1967: Gray Circus
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.