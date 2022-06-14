Altra Foundation awards Financial Education scholarships to 2 students

The Altra Foundation has selected two winners for its Financial Education scholarship.

Caeli McMahon from Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI) and Olivia Gardner from Cotter High School (MN) will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarship was available to high school students (grades 9-12. To be eligible, applicants needed to complete various modules through their partnered Banzai program, which is offered on Altra’s website or through teacher’s classrooms. Applicants did not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to participate or win.

When asked if they had any advice for others interested in taking the course, Gardner said “really pay attention to every course and even taking the additional side courses. [The course] is really helpful for someone going to college, knowing how to budget and knowing how to spend money wisely.”

McMahon added, “There are a lot of things that I know I learned in the program that I even think about now when I’m trying to make my financial decisions. The program really helped me to learn how to spend my money, save my money, and everything financial.”

Both recipients agreed that they would recommend the Banzai program to others their age.

A check presentation was held for the award recipients at the Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center in Onalaska.

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in the communities they serve. The Foundation’s definition of financial wellness is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest, and maintain good credit.

If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0