Altra Foundation awards scholarships to 17 graduating seniors

The Altra Foundation has awarded 17 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships for 2022.

The Altra Foundation offers two types of scholarships; The Community Service Scholarship and the Holmen High School Marketing & Business Scholarship.

The Altra Foundation Community Service Scholarship is awarded to those who have demonstrated a history of community service to help build a stronger community. To be eligible, the applicant must be a member of Altra Federal Credit Union, be a high school graduating student for the 2021-22 school year, have a cumulative GPA of 2.80 or higher and be attending a two- or four-year college in the fall.

Students are also required to write an essay and provide letters of recommendation.

Altra Federal Credit Union has a strong partnership with the Holmen High School Marketing and Business department. Throughout each school year, employees are invited to be guest speakers in the classrooms, collaborate on marketing projects and work closely with the DECA group.

As part of this partnership, the Foundation created the Holmen High School Marketing & Business Scholarship to award students that have an interest in continuing their education in marketing or business.

Scholarship applications can be found at www.altrafoundation.org starting in January of each year. They are then reviewed by the board in March.

Since 2004, the Altra Foundation has awarded 217 scholarships for a total of $146,000.

The 2022 scholarship award winners are:

Alannys Cruz Lambert

Anesleigh Raymer

Ashley Dahlke

Caeli McMahon

Chloe Lichucki

Hans Xu

Kenton Newman

Landon Wilson

Logann Sackmaster

Lydia Rosendahl

Makayla Roberts

Margaret Clark

Natalie Mumm

Ryan Quackenboss

Sarah Richardson

Trinity Catellier

Victoria Goetting

If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org.

