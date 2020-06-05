Altra Foundation awards scholarships

The Altra Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school seniors.
Altra community service scholarships were awarded to:
Allison Erickson, Logan High School (Boys & Girls Club); Taylor Edwards and Natalie Halderson, Onalaska High School; Abby Hillby and Isabel Burgos, Central High School; Dylan Noel, West Salem High School; Ryan Booth, La Crescent High School; Samuel King Cotter High School, Winona; and Jordan Anderson Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
Altra Holmen High School marketing and business scholarships were presented to Isaac Erdman and Axell Erdman.
