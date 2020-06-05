Altra Foundation awards scholarships
0 comments

Altra Foundation awards scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Altra Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school seniors.

Altra community service scholarships were awarded to:

Allison Erickson, Logan High School (Boys & Girls Club); Taylor Edwards and Natalie Halderson, Onalaska High School; Abby Hillby and Isabel Burgos, Central High School; Dylan Noel, West Salem High School; Ryan Booth, La Crescent High School; Samuel King Cotter High School, Winona; and Jordan Anderson Cochrane-Fountain City High School.

Altra Holmen High School marketing and business scholarships were presented to Isaac Erdman and Axell Erdman.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News