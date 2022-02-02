Altra Foundation to offer two $5,000 Financial Education Scholarships

The Altra Foundation will award two $5,000 Altra Foundation Financial Education Scholarships to area students.

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial literacy education for youth and adults in the communities they serve. The foundation’s definition of financial literacy is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest and maintain good credit.

The Altra Foundation Financial Education scholarship is open to high school students (grades 9-12), ages 13+. Applicants must complete (in-full) various modules through the Banzai! classroom or Banzai! Teen program offered on Altra’s website. After completing the modules, applicants must take a post-test and receive a score of 85% or higher, have a minimum 2.8 GPA, and complete the scholarship application.

Applicants do not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to participate or win.

Banzai! is a national financial literacy program, available online. It immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach how to save, manage and spend money wisely. This program can help parents create opportunities for meaningful conversations that instill healthy attitudes toward finances at any age.

Banzai! also offers an online curriculum for teachers to provide their students. Through the Altra Foundation, the Banzai curriculum has been made available for free to middle and high school classrooms in the communities they serve.

Teachers that utilize the program can monitor students’ progress through each of the modules.

The Altra Foundation’s first-ever Financial Education Scholarship winner was Katherine Dahlke from Onalaska. Dahlke stated that she “would definitely recommend this program for others.”

“We are so excited to be able to offer this scholarship again this year. The program is so beneficial for all ages, but can really help teens get their footing before they enter the real world and have to make financial decisions every day that could affect them later in life,” says Danielle Anderson, Altra’s Youth Strategies Manager.

Scholarship details can be found at www.altrafoundation.org. The scholarship period will run through April 30. All submissions will be reviewed by a scholarship board in May 2022.

Middle and high school teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit altra.teachbanzai.com or call 1-888-8-BANZAI.

If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org.

