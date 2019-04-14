Altra Federal Credit Union will host the 48th annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska.
The free event will include door prizes for children 10 and under, face painting, a visit from the Easter Bunny, local team mascots and an egg toss. Only Altra Credit Union members, or the children or grandchildren of a member, are eligible for the grand prizes. Proof of membership is required to collect a grand prize.
